New Harbor Financial Group LLC Grows Position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,320 shares during the period. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF comprises 1.2% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. New Harbor Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $3,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDXJ. Ballew Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 79,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,243,000 after purchasing an additional 10,269 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 40,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 832.0% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 58,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 51,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,271,000.

Shares of GDXJ stock traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $43.25. 339,120 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,196,480. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $36.55 and a twelve month high of $55.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.78.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

