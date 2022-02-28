New Harbor Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 10,600 Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Uranium Energy makes up approximately 0.0% of New Harbor Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Uranium Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. 31.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Uranium Energy stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.86. The company had a trading volume of 509,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,542,482. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.88 and a 12-month high of $5.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -62.83 and a beta of 2.19.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uranium Energy Corp. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uranium Energy Profile (Get Rating)

Uranium Energy Corp. engages in the provision of uranium mining and related activities. It includes the exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing of uranium concentrates. It operates through the following geographical segments: United State, Canada, and Paraguay. The company was founded by Alan P.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.