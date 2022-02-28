Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $85.00 at SVB Leerink

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price cut by SVB Leerink from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NVRO has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $118.00 to $97.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.17.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO opened at $72.94 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.97, a current ratio of 7.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Nevro has a one year low of $60.59 and a one year high of $182.45. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nevro by 476.4% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

