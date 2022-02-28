Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Lowered to $72.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on NVRO. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $92.00 to $65.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Nevro from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Nevro from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $107.17.

NVRO opened at $72.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.38 and a beta of 1.04. Nevro has a fifty-two week low of $60.59 and a fifty-two week high of $182.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.71. The company has a current ratio of 7.20, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.86). Nevro had a negative net margin of 27.51% and a negative return on equity of 24.68%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Nevro’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, Director Kevin C. Oboyle bought 2,400 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.78 per share, for a total transaction of $201,072.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 476.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Nevro by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nevro by 7,028.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nevro during the 2nd quarter valued at $172,000.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

