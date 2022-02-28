NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on NTAP. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Monday, November 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities lifted their price target on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetApp from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on NetApp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.61.

Get NetApp alerts:

NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 3,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $309,501.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in NetApp by 60.2% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 199,204 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $17,882,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NetApp during the third quarter valued at $10,073,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 31.7% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 101,347 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after acquiring an additional 24,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 26.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 483,125 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $39,529,000 after acquiring an additional 100,986 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 51.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,510,229 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,558,000 after acquiring an additional 511,574 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Company Profile (Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.