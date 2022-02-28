NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) PT Raised to $110.00

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna Bancshares from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a positive rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays dropped their price target on NetApp from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com downgraded NetApp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on NetApp from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $98.61.

NTAP opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.35. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.37. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetApp will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

In other NetApp news, EVP Matthew K. Fawcett sold 2,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $187,642.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total value of $1,219,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,749 shares of company stock worth $3,501,316. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 5.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,715,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,679,944,000 after acquiring an additional 982,015 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,051,825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $924,667,000 after acquiring an additional 407,285 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 7.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,778,333 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $428,905,000 after acquiring an additional 346,033 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,656,425 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $427,514,000 after acquiring an additional 62,115 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of NetApp by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,938,852 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $353,551,000 after acquiring an additional 87,969 shares during the period. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

