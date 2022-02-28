Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) PT Lowered to $30.00 at KeyCorp

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Nerdwallet’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.48) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.21) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on NRDS. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nerdwallet presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.57.

Shares of NRDS opened at $11.59 on Friday. Nerdwallet has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.02.

Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nerdwallet will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Nerdwallet news, CMO Kelly Gillease sold 2,420 shares of Nerdwallet stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $38,695.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $3,005,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $156,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nerdwallet during the fourth quarter worth $5,622,000.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

