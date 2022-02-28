Neoleukin Therapeutics (NLTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ NLTX opened at $2.70 on Monday. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $13.40. The company has a market capitalization of $114.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.64.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLTX. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 395.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 15,381 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

NLTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

