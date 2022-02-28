Needham & Company LLC Cuts Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Price Target to $45.00

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Needham & Company LLC from $93.00 to $45.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

CYRX has been the subject of several other reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cryoport in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cryoport from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised shares of Cryoport from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cryoport from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $77.14.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX opened at $34.92 on Friday. Cryoport has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $86.30. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 9.99, a quick ratio of 9.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.70.

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The consumer goods maker reported ($5.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($5.31). Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.95%. The company had revenue of $56.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cryoport will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 64,963 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $4,232,339.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 35.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 624 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $77,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in Cryoport in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cryoport by 199.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

