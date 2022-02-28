National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.030-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.320. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.12 billion-$2.17 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.22 billion.National Vision also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.03-1.10 EPS.

Shares of National Vision stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $36.73. 47,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,679. National Vision has a 1-year low of $34.70 and a 1-year high of $65.92. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.76.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $477.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.47 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that National Vision will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Vision announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, November 29th that permits the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

EYE has been the subject of several analyst reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of National Vision in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Bank of America cut National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on National Vision from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered National Vision from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in National Vision by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,944,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in National Vision by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 179,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,615,000 after purchasing an additional 43,234 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in National Vision by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 204,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Vision by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,455,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of National Vision by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 75,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment includes inventory and lab processing services.

