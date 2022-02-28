National Pension Service Sells 9,943 Shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

National Pension Service lessened its position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,024,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,943 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $25,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 78.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Baker Hughes in the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Baker Hughes by 151.9% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 500.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares in the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $29.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of -81.94 and a beta of 1.51. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $30.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.04.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 1.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -199.99%.

In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 21,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $582,277.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Maria C. Borras sold 12,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $309,550.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,219,029 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,812,993 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Baker Hughes in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the following segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS) and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment provides products and services for on and offshore operations across the lifecycle of a well, ranging from drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention.

