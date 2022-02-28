National Pension Service Sells 14,460 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

National Pension Service lessened its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,460 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBHT. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 15,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 190,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 314,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,184,000 after purchasing an additional 40,164 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 392,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,010,000 after purchasing an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,158,000. Institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Stuart Lockard Scott sold 5,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $1,056,289.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total value of $343,010.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $196.09 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.24 and a 200-day moving average of $188.68. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $145.38 and a one year high of $208.87.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.26. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 6.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.41%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on JBHT shares. Barclays upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $192.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

