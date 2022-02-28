National Pension Service Sells 10,633 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

National Pension Service reduced its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 214,549 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 10,633 shares during the period. National Pension Service owned about 0.17% of FMC worth $19,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMC. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 3.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after acquiring an additional 389,616 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 27.4% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,364 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 5.0% in the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,008,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $275,487,000 after acquiring an additional 144,214 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,234,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,993,000 after acquiring an additional 57,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 72.8% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,754,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,605,000 after acquiring an additional 738,941 shares in the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.97 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $111.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.32. FMC Co. has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $122.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. FMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.19%.

In related news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total value of $291,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FMC. UBS Group reduced their target price on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America upgraded FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FMC in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.73.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

