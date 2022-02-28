National Pension Service Invests $3.62 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 17,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,816,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Snap-on during the 2nd quarter worth about $21,290,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 495,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,737,000 after purchasing an additional 225,521 shares during the last quarter. 86.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Snap-on from $240.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap-on has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.40.

SNA stock opened at $212.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $259.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $212.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $215.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.10% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 14.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 38.77%.

Snap-on announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 24,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $5,316,856.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 6,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $1,324,874.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,330 shares of company stock valued at $7,124,162. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Snap-On, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of tools, equipment, diagnostics, repair information, and systems solutions for professional users performing critical tasks. Its products and services include hand and power tools, tool storage, diagnostics software, handheld and PC-based diagnostic products, information and management systems, shop equipment and other solutions for vehicle dealerships and repair centers, as well as for customers in industries such as aviation and aerospace, agriculture, construction, government and military, mining, natural resources, power generation, and technical education.

