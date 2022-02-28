National Pension Service Acquires Shares of 1,000 Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

National Pension Service bought a new position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $485,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 30.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 732,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $353,935,000 after purchasing an additional 172,930 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 415,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $201,379,000 after purchasing an additional 71,110 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 363,229 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,010,000 after purchasing an additional 9,715 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 304,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,777,000 after purchasing an additional 29,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 230,620 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,752,000 after purchasing an additional 152,847 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TECH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Bio-Techne from $522.00 to $548.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bio-Techne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $532.33.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $422.69 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $423.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $469.56. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $338.79 and a 52-week high of $543.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a PE ratio of 97.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.09. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 17.94%. The business had revenue of $269.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.56%.

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics & Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

