National Bankshares Boosts Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target to C$44.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at National Bankshares from C$42.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 3.21% from the company’s current price.

PPL has been the subject of several other research reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$45.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$48.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Pembina Pipeline to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$44.25.

Shares of TSE PPL traded up C$0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$42.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,017,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,966. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28. The stock has a market cap of C$23.46 billion and a PE ratio of 21.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.01. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of C$32.86 and a 1-year high of C$43.09.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

