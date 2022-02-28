National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Given New C$108.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$104.00 to C$108.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.24% from the stock’s current price.

NA has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays cut shares of National Bank of Canada to a “sell” rating and set a C$100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Desjardins cut shares of National Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$108.00 to C$104.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Cormark upped their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$104.42.

TSE:NA traded down C$1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$101.66. 422,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,285,365. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$100.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$100.01. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$79.82 and a twelve month high of C$106.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.75.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.20 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.27 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 9.5200004 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Yvon Charest bought 277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$103.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$28,605.79. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 14,718 shares in the company, valued at C$1,519,927.86. Also, Senior Officer William Bonnell bought 31,152 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$44.96 per share, with a total value of C$1,400,593.92. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,763,421.12. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 73,517 shares of company stock valued at $4,226,650.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

