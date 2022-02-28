National Bank Financial Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.

Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 149.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in DIRTT Environmental Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in DIRTT Environmental Solutions by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 48,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 22,711 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.

