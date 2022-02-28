National Bank Financial Trims DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT) Target Price to $2.75

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (NASDAQ:DRTT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for DIRTT Environmental Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on DRTT. Industrial Alliance Securities raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$1.65 to C$2.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $3.25 to $2.75 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions from $4.75 to $3.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.06.
Shares of DIRTT Environmental Solutions stock opened at $1.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. The company has a market cap of $151.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 2.68. DIRTT Environmental Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.51 and a 12-month high of $4.95.
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. engages in the manufacturing of customized interiors. It produces products by using three dimensional design, configuration and manufacturing software, and in-house manufacturing of its prefabricated interior construction solutions. The firm uses its proprietary ICE software to design, manufacture and install fully customized interior environments.
