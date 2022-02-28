National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SNY. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $221,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 77.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,508,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,925,000 after buying an additional 1,098,676 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Sanofi by 9.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,924,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,643,000 after buying an additional 833,701 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $35,639,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $30,293,000. 9.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $53.05 on Monday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $45.17 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.39. The firm has a market cap of $133.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.