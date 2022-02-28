National Asset Management Inc. Has $354,000 Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 491,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,694,000 after purchasing an additional 276,872 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,770,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,067,000 after acquiring an additional 233,337 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,359,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,205,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,160,000 after acquiring an additional 185,882 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,439,000 after acquiring an additional 162,211 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 248,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.34, for a total transaction of $42,330,512.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 15,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,591,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NXST stock opened at $178.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $163.68. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $131.27 and a 52 week high of $185.55.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.87 by $1.32. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 36.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.97 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.31%.

NXST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $200.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $186.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.83.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

