National Asset Management Inc. Has $315,000 Stock Position in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,156 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Signature Bank were worth $315,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBNY. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Signature Bank by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after buying an additional 443,323 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 331.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 384,577 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,713,000 after purchasing an additional 295,422 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 328.2% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $98,812,000 after purchasing an additional 278,159 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 89.1% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 512,803 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,626,000 after purchasing an additional 241,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

SBNY stock opened at $349.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $332.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.48. Signature Bank has a one year low of $206.00 and a one year high of $374.76. The stock has a market cap of $21.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.89.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Signature Bank will post 18.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.90%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $475.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $386.92.

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

