Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) PT Lowered to $76.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MORF. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Morphic in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Morphic in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They set a buy rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Morphic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $76.20.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $40.89 on Friday. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $32.56 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.72. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.37 and a beta of 1.29.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.09). Morphic had a negative net margin of 482.71% and a negative return on equity of 26.86%. Equities analysts forecast that Morphic will post -3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 983.3% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 379.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Morphic by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas. The company was founded by Timothy A.

