Morgan Stanley Trims Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Target Price to $205.00

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) had its target price cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $213.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Moderna from $200.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group assumed coverage on Moderna in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.36.

MRNA stock traded down $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $149.09. The company had a trading volume of 35,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,584,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $190.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.34. Moderna has a 12 month low of $117.34 and a 12 month high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $60.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $11.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.83 by $1.46. Moderna had a net margin of 66.06% and a return on equity of 140.21%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1163.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post 26.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Moderna news, CFO David W. Meline sold 619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $98,352.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.91, for a total transaction of $2,969,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,513 shares of company stock worth $71,071,961 over the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. 60.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

