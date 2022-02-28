Morgan Stanley Trims Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Target Price to $150.00

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $200.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $198.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Chart Industries to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a buy rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chart Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $196.47.

NASDAQ:GTLS opened at $129.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $131.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.89. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.99 and a beta of 1.65. Chart Industries has a one year low of $108.29 and a one year high of $206.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $378.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 7.70%. Chart Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GTLS. Tygh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.4% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,949,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 1.1% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 342,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chart Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 13.2% in the third quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 465,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,949,000 after buying an additional 54,123 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 564.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 37,643 shares during the period.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

