Morgan Stanley Raises Stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 756,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,055 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of STAG Industrial worth $29,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.2% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 82.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE STAG opened at $39.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 31.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.42 and a twelve month high of $48.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.62.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $147.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The company’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Research analysts predict that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1217 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 115.87%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STAG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on STAG Industrial from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

In related news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total transaction of $774,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

