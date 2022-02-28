Morgan Stanley Has $31.84 Million Holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,943,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,419 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.06% of Takeda Pharmaceutical worth $31,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TAK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,534,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,515,000 after purchasing an additional 712,636 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,935,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,567,000 after buying an additional 247,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,813,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,713,000 after buying an additional 138,422 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,481,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,273,000 after buying an additional 433,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 1,215,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,914,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TAK opened at $15.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.94. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 52-week low of $13.17 and a 52-week high of $19.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 15.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAK has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

