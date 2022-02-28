Morgan Stanley Decreases Stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 892,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,577 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 4.04% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $29,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Advisory Service Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.7% in the third quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 103,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 14,729 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.5% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,683,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,345,000 after purchasing an additional 72,565 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 89,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 571,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,804,000 after purchasing an additional 26,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the third quarter worth $224,000.

MNA opened at $32.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.46. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.35 and a one year high of $33.93.

