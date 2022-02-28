Morgan Stanley Cuts Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target to $20.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.83.

Shares of NCLH stock opened at $19.65 on Friday. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 1 year low of $17.31 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.50 and its 200-day moving average is $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.26). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 74.83% and a negative net margin of 2,158.84%. The company had revenue of $487.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue for the quarter was up 4977.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 298.4% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 53.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

