Morgan Stanley Cuts ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF) Price Target to €43.40

ASR Nederland (OTCMKTS:ASRRF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from €44.00 ($50.00) to €43.40 ($49.32) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of ASR Nederland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of ASR Nederland from €44.40 ($50.45) to €47.80 ($54.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th.

ASRRF remained flat at $$31.87 during trading on Monday. ASR Nederland has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $31.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.

ASR Nederland N.V. provides various insurance and non-insurance products and services to private and business customers in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through five segments: Non-Life, Life, Asset Management, Distribution and Services, and Holding and Other. The company offers non-life insurance products, including motor vehicle and commercial fleet, fire, travel, leisure, transport, liability, agricultural, construction motorized vehicles, and construction all risk and assistance insurance products; self-employed disability, sickness leave, and group disability insurance products; and health insurance products comprising basic and supplementary health insurance products.

