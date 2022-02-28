Moors & Cabot Inc. Takes $1.48 Million Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GFI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 75.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,935,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,943 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,115,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 106.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,432,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,348,000 after purchasing an additional 2,802,747 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gold Fields by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,196,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,646,000 after purchasing an additional 239,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,257,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GFI traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 614,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,903,727. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.85.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.1738 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%.

GFI has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

