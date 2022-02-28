Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Moors & Cabot Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,470 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 9.7% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,422,443 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,928,520,000 after purchasing an additional 126,285 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,400.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,000.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Shopify from $2,000.00 to $1,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,145.45.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $13.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $690.55. 65,396 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,850,957. The company has a market cap of $86.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $585.03 and a 1 year high of $1,762.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 12.15 and a quick ratio of 12.15.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 63.20% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

