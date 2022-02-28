Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lowered its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000.

NOBL traded up $2.69 on Monday, hitting $92.38. 981,048 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.01. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

