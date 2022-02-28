Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 28,500 Shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX)

Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. owned about 0.69% of VOXX International worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOXX. Kylin Management LLC bought a new position in VOXX International during the second quarter worth about $11,208,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its position in shares of VOXX International by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,953,310 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $22,365,000 after buying an additional 566,136 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VOXX International by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 860,722 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 121,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 132.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 207,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,903,000 after acquiring an additional 117,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of VOXX International by 185.6% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 122,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 79,800 shares in the last quarter. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VOXX International alerts:

Separately, Imperial Capital assumed coverage on shares of VOXX International in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

In other VOXX International news, Director Beat Kahli purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.03 per share, with a total value of $100,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders purchased 238,918 shares of company stock valued at $2,648,417. 37.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VOXX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.78. 1,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $257.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.05. VOXX International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.51 and a 1-year high of $24.77.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million during the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

VOXX International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VOXX International Co. (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VOXX International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VOXX International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.