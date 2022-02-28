MoonTrust (MNTT) Achieves Market Cap of $639,225.43

MoonTrust (CURRENCY:MNTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One MoonTrust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MoonTrust has a total market capitalization of $639,225.43 and $2,453.00 worth of MoonTrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MoonTrust has traded down 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002429 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00042846 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,801.38 or 0.06800470 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,173.47 or 0.99950524 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.00 or 0.00046113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00051197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002948 BTC.

MoonTrust’s total supply is 974,750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 699,500,000,000 coins. MoonTrust’s official Twitter account is @MoonTrustTeam . The Reddit community for MoonTrust is https://reddit.com/r/moontrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonTrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MoonTrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

