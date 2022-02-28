Monte Rosa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GLUE) Shares Down 6.6%

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUE – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.06 and last traded at $14.08. 8,340 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 256,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.08.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Monte Rosa Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Monte Rosa Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.40.

Get Monte Rosa Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.09.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLUE. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in Monte Rosa Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Monte Rosa Therapeutics by 206.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.50% of the company’s stock.

Monte Rosa Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLUE)

Monte Rosa Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel small molecule precision medicines that employ the body's natural mechanisms to selectively degrade therapeutically relevant proteins. It develops an oral molecular glue degrader for GSPT1, a translational termination factor and degron-containing protein for the treatment of Myc-driven cancers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monte Rosa Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.