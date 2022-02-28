Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Maurizio Brusadelli Sells 26,500 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,916,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,453. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.
Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.
Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.
