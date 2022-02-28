Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) EVP Maurizio Brusadelli Sells 26,500 Shares

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Mondelez International stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.48. The company had a trading volume of 7,916,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,462,453. The company has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.67 and its 200-day moving average is $63.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.05%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 90,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the third quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.3% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 57,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. 76.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, Europe, and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery, and meals.

