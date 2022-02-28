monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY) PT Lowered to $260.00

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $325.00 to $260.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MNDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of monday.com from $420.00 to $230.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of monday.com from $380.00 to $250.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of monday.com from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of monday.com from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, monday.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $295.07.

Shares of MNDY opened at $155.24 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $230.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $308.55. monday.com has a 1-year low of $121.96 and a 1-year high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.26. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $95.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.64) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that monday.com will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,867,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,216,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,094,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in monday.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 60.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

monday.com Ltd. develops and markets a team management platform for organizations and businesses. The company provides an online project management tool for topic based internal company communication and information sharing. It serves academic institutions, manufacturing companies, and the hospitality industry.

