MML Investors Services LLC Has $774,000 Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 396,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,989,000 after buying an additional 113,808 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 283,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,657,000 after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 16.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 184,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,505,000 after purchasing an additional 25,748 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2,371.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 164,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 157,365 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 121,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,149,000 after purchasing an additional 22,342 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.48.

