MML Investors Services LLC Has $718,000 Stock Position in PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS)

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RCS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,878 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.23% of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 32.7% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund during the third quarter worth $87,000. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 27.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 3,106 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 22,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of PIMCO Strategic Income Fund by 12.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RCS opened at $5.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. PIMCO Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.60 and a 12 month high of $8.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th.

About PIMCO Strategic Income Fund

PIMCO Strategic Global Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in government securities, including bonds issued or guaranteed by the United States or foreign governments, by their agencies, authorities or instrumentalities, or by supranational entities.

