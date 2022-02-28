MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Stake in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,228 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 987.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 87 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 114.3% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 75 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Field & Main Bank increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 300.0% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 81.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on SIVB. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $860.00 target price on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $700.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $792.59.

In other news, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $698.69, for a total transaction of $8,733,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Descheneaux sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.55, for a total value of $1,207,811.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 35,344 shares of company stock worth $23,661,845 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVB Financial Group stock opened at $623.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $645.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.04. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $467.22 and a 1 year high of $763.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.44.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.51 by ($0.29). SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 30.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About SVB Financial Group (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.