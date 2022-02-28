MML Investors Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Public Storage by 2,051.5% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $37,000. 97.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $362.70 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $359.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $229.14 and a twelve month high of $377.36. The stock has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $916.68 million. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.52% and a net margin of 52.00%. Public Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. Analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.58%.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup upgraded Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $322.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $345.77.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

