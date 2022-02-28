Mizuho Cuts LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Price Target to $20.00

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Mizuho from $32.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

LPSN has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet cut shares of LivePerson from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $50.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LivePerson has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.85.

NASDAQ LPSN opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $68.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.83.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,252,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,713,000 after purchasing an additional 236,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in LivePerson by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,633,000 after acquiring an additional 87,103 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in LivePerson by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,288,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,010,000 after acquiring an additional 16,084 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in LivePerson by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,215,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,645,000 after acquiring an additional 70,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in LivePerson by 2,107.8% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,154,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,974 shares during the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

