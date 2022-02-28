MixMarvel (MIX) Market Cap Reaches $46.88 Million

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 28th. One MixMarvel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MixMarvel has traded down 4.8% against the dollar. MixMarvel has a total market cap of $46.88 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00035665 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.55 or 0.00109080 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel (MIX) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,699,943,108 coins. MixMarvel’s official website is www.mixmarvel.com . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

MixMarvel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.