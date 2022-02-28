Mirrored Netflix Achieves Market Cap of $5.24 Million (mNFLX)

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for about $408.99 or 0.00977898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market capitalization of $5.24 million and approximately $216,626.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.97 or 0.00042958 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,830.90 or 0.06768658 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,546.24 or 0.99336881 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00050701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002925 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 12,824 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Netflix’s official website is mirror.finance

Buying and Selling Mirrored Netflix

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Netflix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.