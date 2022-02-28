Mirrored Apple (mAAPL) Price Reaches $163.97 on Major Exchanges

Mirrored Apple (CURRENCY:mAAPL) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. One Mirrored Apple coin can currently be bought for $163.97 or 0.00433642 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Mirrored Apple has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Apple has a total market capitalization of $7.31 million and $33,010.00 worth of Mirrored Apple was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.19 or 0.00045452 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,603.63 or 0.06885841 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37,798.93 or 0.99967270 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.29 or 0.00045729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.27 or 0.00053618 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Mirrored Apple Profile

Mirrored Apple’s total supply is 44,573 coins. Mirrored Apple’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Apple is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Apple is mirror.finance

Mirrored Apple Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Apple directly using U.S. dollars.

