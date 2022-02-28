Mirror Protocol (MIR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $101.21 Million

Mirror Protocol (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 28th. One Mirror Protocol coin can now be bought for $1.30 or 0.00003424 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Mirror Protocol has traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar. Mirror Protocol has a total market capitalization of $101.21 million and $50.43 million worth of Mirror Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Mirror Protocol Profile

Mirror Protocol’s total supply is 370,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 77,742,680 coins. Mirror Protocol’s official website is eth.mirror.finance . Mirror Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 . Mirror Protocol’s official message board is mirror-protocol.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIR COIN is a distributed crypto-currency with anonymity, safety and convenience of fast processing speed by linking and integrating Blockchain-based technology and various payment solutions for the integrated platform ranging over various user needs and business plan. “

Mirror Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirror Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirror Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirror Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

