MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $25,821.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

MDXG opened at $4.95 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MDXG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 21.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 128,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of MiMedx Group by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 18.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.

