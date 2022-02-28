MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) SVP Sells $25,821.00 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Rating) SVP Scott M. Turner sold 5,738 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.50, for a total value of $25,821.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
MDXG opened at $4.95 on Monday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.12 and a 52 week high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $555.11 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.21 and a 200-day moving average of $7.39.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.
MiMedx Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
MiMedx Group, Inc is a therapeutic biologics company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products, and tissue processing services. It serves the wound care, burn, surgical, orthopedic, spine, sports medicine, ophthalmic, and dental sectors of healthcare. Its biomaterial platform technologies include AmnioFix and EpiFix, a tissue allografts derived from amnion and chorion layers of human placental membrane, EpiCord and AmnioCord, a tissue allografts derived from umbilical cord tissue, and AmnioFill, a placental connective tissue matrix derived from the placental disc and other placental tissue.
