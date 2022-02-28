Millennium Management LLC Trims Position in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Millennium Management LLC decreased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,422 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Concentrix worth $10,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $315,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $1,415,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $211,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $24,761,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter worth about $1,221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

In other Concentrix news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $882,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock worth $3,999,150 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $198.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $178.45. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $111.11 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48. The company has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.16.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.28. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Concentrix Co. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is currently 13.00%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

