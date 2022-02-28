Millennium Management LLC Lowers Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) by 61.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 246,261 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 392,326 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.23% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $10,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 267.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,296 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 12.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,611,821 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $123,278,000 after acquiring an additional 279,194 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 696,486 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,868,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 59,768 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 8.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPR has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $51.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Truist Financial raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

NYSE:SPR opened at $50.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 1.93. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.22 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.84 and a 200 day moving average of $43.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 19.06% and a negative return on equity of 65.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.31) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.58%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of aero structures for commercial and defense aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, Wing Systems, and All Other. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems.

