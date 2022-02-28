Millennium Management LLC Has $11.11 Million Holdings in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO)

Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Cavco Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) by 241.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,939 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 33,197 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Cavco Industries worth $11,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in Cavco Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $287,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. raised its holdings in Cavco Industries by 22.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 5,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Cavco Industries by 5.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cavco Industries by 61.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,785 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 12,126 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cavco Industries by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,350 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CVCO shares. Wedbush raised their target price on Cavco Industries from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cavco Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cavco Industries from $305.00 to $402.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of CVCO stock opened at $276.76 on Monday. Cavco Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.46 and a 12-month high of $327.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $286.00 and its 200 day moving average is $272.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.11.

Cavco Industries (NASDAQ:CVCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $5.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.48 by $1.86. Cavco Industries had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 19.08%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cavco Industries, Inc. will post 17.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Cavco Industries, Inc engages in the development of residential modular structures. It offers manufactured homes, modular homes, park model RVs and cabins, commercial structures, mortgage lending, and insurance. The firm’s brands include Cavco, Fleetwood, Palm Harbor and Fairmont, Friendship, Chariot Eagle and Destiny.

